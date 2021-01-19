Man wanted for allegedly stabbing family, including 9-year-old, during dispute

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County sheriff's deputies said they are searching for a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing four family members, including a 9-year-old girl, during an argument.

Authorities said they responded to a home in the 23600 block of E. Heritage Oaks Drive in Porter on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

When they arrived, deputies learned that four family members from the home had been stabbed by another family member identified as Nathan Carlin. The family told authorities Carlin stabbed them during an argument. The victims were said to have received multiple injuries and puncture wounds as a result.

Authorities said the victims were a 61-year-old white female, a 38-year-old white female, a 23-year-old white female, and a 9-year-old white female. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The relationship between Carlin and the victims is not known.

Carlin was said to have fled the scene on foot and remains at large. Montgomery County deputies said Carlin could still be in the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.
