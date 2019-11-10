Popeyes employee slams woman after she allegedly says racial slur

COLUMBIA, Tennessee -- Another video from a Popeyes restaurant has gone viral and this one is the subject of a police investigation.

Witnesses say an attack on a woman by an employee began after the woman disputed a charge on her bill.

A heated argument ensued between the customer and several employees, prompting workers to tell the customer to leave the restaurant. Employees claim the woman then used a racial slur.

Footage shows the woman walking out of the restaurant, followed closely behind by several employees, including a man who appears to lift the woman off the ground and quickly slams her on the pavement.

The woman's attorney said the employee's actions weren't justified.

"If she said something that she regrets, it doesn't give a grown man the right to chase her into the parking lot as she is trying to leave the store, and body slam a 55-year-old grandmother down on the concrete," he said.

The customer's attorney also said the woman suffered nine fractures, including six broken ribs and a broken knee.

Police arrested 29-year-old Deriance Hughes, who faces aggravated assault charges.
