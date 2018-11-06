ELECTION DAY

Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter

Harris County poll worker cited for assault after allegedly shoving voter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An assistant election judge was cited Tuesday for an alleged physical confrontation with a voter at a northwest Harris County polling place.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the incident at 10399 Veterans Memorial.

"A poll worker and a voter were involved in an altercation that was verbal at first, then some sort of physical altercation occurred," said sheriff's office spokesperson Thomas Gilliland.

The voter told ABC13 the poll worker made racist comments about blackface and then threatened her.

The sheriff's office says that a citation for assault by contact was issued to assistant election judge Juanita Barnes, who is accused of bumping into a female voter during an argument.
Related Topics:
politicselection dayelectionarrestharris county sheriffs officeHarris CountyHouston
