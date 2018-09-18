Willie Nelson reacts to the uproar over his support for Beto O'Rourke

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4238106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming together for a debate at UH.

Music legend Willie Nelson has finally responded to the criticism he received from fans after he announced that he will be headlining a rally for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.The country musician said Tuesday morning on The View that he does not care if some of his fans are upset over his support for O'Rourke."Everybody has an opinion. Everybody has a right to an opinion. I think I have one too," Nelson said.Dozens of fans were angry when Nelson shared a story on Facebook about the upcoming rally in Austin.Some of the fans told Nelson that he needed to stay out of politics, while others threw insults at him.The musician says that he does not know why people are shocked, because he has "supported Democrats all of his life."Nelson is scheduled to perform alongside Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones and Nelson's sons, Lukas and Micah Nelson, on Sept. 29 at the Austin Auditorium Shores.O'Rourke is in a fierce fight to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November's election.