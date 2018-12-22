EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2960237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the prospect of a government shutdown on the horizon once again, here are five things you should know about shutting down the government.

If the U.S. government actually shuts down, what will and won't happen? Here is what we found out.Q: Does Congress still get paid during a shutdown?A: Yes, but members of Congress can voluntarily give up their salary during a shutdown, and many have done that in the past.Q: What happens to the military?A: U.S. military operations will continue around the world.Q: What about service members' paychecks?A: Service members do not get paid during the shutdown, but will continue to work. Most civilian Department of Defense employees will be furloughed.Q: What about passport services from the State Department?A: State Department has not made official decisions on passport and visa services.Q: Will I get my mail?A: You will still get your mail.Q: What happens to the Supreme Court?A: Supreme Court will continue to operate.Q: Social Security?A: Social Security Administration will continue to issue checks.Q: Medicare and Medicaid?A: Medicare and Medicaid will continue to be accepted, but customer service at these agencies may be impacted by furloughed employees.Q: What about NASA?A: Mission Control will still operate 24/7 to support the astronauts in space. However, support services like social media and NASA TV will be impacted.Q: What if I want to buy a gun?A: FBI says gun background checks will continue during the shutdown.Q: Will National Parks be open?A: National Parks should be open, but some areas may be limited because staff will be furloughed.