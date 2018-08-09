POLITICS

Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump envisions a bright future for the U.S. space program. (WLS)

WASHINGTON --
Faced with growing competition and threats from Russia and China, the White House on Thursday said it will create the U.S. Space Force as a sixth, separate military service by 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence told a Pentagon audience that the plan fulfills President Donald Trump's vow to ensure America's dominance in space - a domain that was once peaceful and uncontested that has now become crowded and adversarial.

"Now the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces, to prepare for the next battlefield where America's best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people, to our nation," said Pence. "The time has come to establish the United States Space Force."

Trump marked Pence's announcement with a tweet: "Space Force all the way!"

Trump has called for a "separate but equal" space force, a complicated and expensive move that requires congressional approval. On Thursday, Pence said that the administration will work with Congress on the plan, and will outline a budget next year.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed steps to reorganize the military's space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching a pricey, new service. A new branch of the military would require layers of bureaucracy, military and civilian leaders, uniforms, equipment and an expansive support structure.

The Pentagon proposal delivered to Congress Thursday lays out plans to consolidate the Pentagon's warfighting space forces and make organizational changes to boost the acquisition and development of leading edge technologies.

The Pentagon's role in space has been under scrutiny because of a recognition that the United States is increasingly reliant on satellites that are difficult to protect in space. Satellites provide communications, navigation, intelligence and other services vital to the military and the economy.

The U.S. intelligence agencies reported earlier this year that Russia and China are pursuing "nondestructive and destructive" anti-satellite weapons for use during a future war. And there are growing worries about cyberattacks that could target satellite technology, potentially leaving troops in combat without electronic communications or navigation abilities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsnasamike pencePresident Donald Trumpspaceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
'THIS IS A FIGHT,' Sen. Ted Cruz says on reelection bid
Houston raising red flags about all Southwest Key facilities
Voters to decide if Houston firefighters will get pay raises
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
These are three of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean
Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Show More
Judge refuses to dismiss murder case against Houston teen
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
More News