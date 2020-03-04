Politics

Hundreds waited in line until almost midnight to vote at TSU

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of voters waited in line until almost midnight to cast their vote at TSU.

The Harris County Clerk sent more voting machines to the poll in the evening to accommodate all the voters.

"It's taking a long time on the Democratic side and the Republican side has a bunch of empty machines that no one is using," said Britany Turner, another voter.

Watch Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman speak on the issue.

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman explains why it's taking so long for people to vote.



ABC13 talked to some of the voters in the polling lines and many of them said they are excited to have their voices heard.

"It's great that I came. I did my job, and I'm glad to see people here doing their part," said Abraham Madrigal, a voter.

The Harris County Clerk's Office announced so far there are no major issues.

One concern was that some polling locations said there were not enough machines.

It is unclear the specific locations, but about 40 to 50 machines were deployed to about four to five polling locations.

"I waited about an hour. Everything worked. Everyone should vote," said Abby Yates, a voter.

Another school also had a massive turn out. After an hour after polls closed, there was still a line outside Waltrip High School.

To find a specific location near you that does not have a wait time, the clerk's office advises you to visit their website.
