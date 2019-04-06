In an interview with The Washington Times, President Donald Trump suggested that former First Lady Barbara Bush had a right to be nasty to him.
Trump then said quote "look what I did to her sons."
RELATED: 'Look what I did to her sons': Trump responds to Barbara Bush's disdain for him
The President was responding to a new biography of Mrs. Bush in which she reportedly kept a countdown clock to the end of Trump's term.
Trump was very critical of her sons, former president George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who dropped out of the 2016 race.
'Look what I did to her sons': President Trump responds to Barbara Bush's criticism of him in new book
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News