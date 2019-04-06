Politics

'Look what I did to her sons': President Trump responds to Barbara Bush's criticism of him in new book

In an interview with The Washington Times, President Donald Trump suggested that former First Lady Barbara Bush had a right to be nasty to him.

Trump then said quote "look what I did to her sons."

RELATED: 'Look what I did to her sons': Trump responds to Barbara Bush's disdain for him

The President was responding to a new biography of Mrs. Bush in which she reportedly kept a countdown clock to the end of Trump's term.

Trump was very critical of her sons, former president George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who dropped out of the 2016 race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbooksbarbara bushu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News