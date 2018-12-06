Special tree holds place of honor over Pres. George HW Bush

President George H.W. Bush and his family will forever be shaded thanks to a local farmer.Residing about an hour north of Houston is a tree farm that takes its products very serious."We're a mom and pop operation," U.S. Trees of Texas owner David Kleimann said.U.S. Trees of Texas has more than 60 types of trees including hedges, evergreens, and ornamentals."They are the top beauty of any live oak tree I've ever grown, and I've been doing this for 35 years," Kleimann said.The Cathedral Live Oak tree is cell produced and is known to stand above any other tree."What that means is that you look at each and every other tree that's in this line," Kleimann said. "Each and every limb are in the same place on every tree."Each limb also holds a lot of leaves, which provides a ton of shade, according to experts."They grow thicker and fuller than a lot of live oaks," Kleimann said. "That's why they're so thick and full."After more than three decades, Kleimann has sold his trees to a lot of people, including the Bush family."We've sold trees to many people, from Rick Perry to Clay Walker and pro golfers," Kleimann said. "But nothing is like the President of the United States."This week, crews planted Kleimann's Cathedral Live Oak at the presidential library in College Station. The tree is planted just outside of the gate where Bush will be buried."What an honor it is for me to know that my product is there," Kleimann said.