REMEMBERING 41: Services planned to honor President George H.W. Bush

What to expect in days to come for George Bush services.

President George H.W. Bush is being honored around the country. Here is what we know about the services planned to honor him.

The former president will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week.

The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

The leaders of Congress from both parties say an arrival ceremony will be held for the former president on Monday at 5 p.m. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Those who would like to pay their respects to Bush but cannot travel to Washington can attend a public memorial tribute at Hermann Square, hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The memorial will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., in front of City Hall.

On Thursday, Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. According to a statement from the university, Bush will be buried Dec. 6, in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.



House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi say the Bush family will announce additional details about funeral arrangements beyond the Capitol ceremony.

A funeral service is planned for Washington's National Cathedral. The White House has said President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend.

(The Associated Press Contributed to this post)
