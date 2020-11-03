Rep. Dan Crenshaw to win re-election in Texas' 2nd District, AP projects

TX-2 is known for its uncommon shape, encircling much of the Houston area and including parts of Montrose, Rice Village, Kingwood, Humble, Atascocita and Spring.
The district is famously a swing-district among voters, hosting Democratic and Republican representatives in years past.
Rep. Crenshaw notably won by a margin of just seven points in the 2018 election.
Crenshaw is a 34-year-old Navy SEAL veteran. He drew national attention during the 2018 election season when he was famously mocked on Saturday Night Live for wearing an eye patch.
The joke was poorly received by many across the country, as Crenshaw lost his right eye in combat in Afghanistan, so he was later offered an apology by the show and even appeared as a guest.
Ladjevardian immigrated with her family from Iran to Europe when she was 11 years old. Her family eventually came to the U.S., and she moved to Houston in the early nineties with her husband after completing law school.
She served on Hillary Clinton's national finance committee in 2015. In March 2017, she joined Beto O'Rourke's Senate campaign in a senior advisory role.
