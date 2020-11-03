vote 2020

Rep. Dan Crenshaw to win re-election in Texas' 2nd District, AP projects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a race that has drawn attention across the country, incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Sima Ladjevardian in Texas' 2nd Congressional district.

TX-2 is known for its uncommon shape, encircling much of the Houston area and including parts of Montrose, Rice Village, Kingwood, Humble, Atascocita and Spring.

The district is famously a swing-district among voters, hosting Democratic and Republican representatives in years past.

Rep. Crenshaw notably won by a margin of just seven points in the 2018 election.

Crenshaw is a 34-year-old Navy SEAL veteran. He drew national attention during the 2018 election season when he was famously mocked on Saturday Night Live for wearing an eye patch.

The joke was poorly received by many across the country, as Crenshaw lost his right eye in combat in Afghanistan, so he was later offered an apology by the show and even appeared as a guest.

Ladjevardian immigrated with her family from Iran to Europe when she was 11 years old. Her family eventually came to the U.S., and she moved to Houston in the early nineties with her husband after completing law school.

She served on Hillary Clinton's national finance committee in 2015. In March 2017, she joined Beto O'Rourke's Senate campaign in a senior advisory role.

WATCH: Meet Sima Ladjevardian, candidate for TX 2nd congressional district
EMBED More News Videos

MEET THE CANDIDATE: In the video above, ABC13's Mayra Moreno spoke with Sima Ladjevardian, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Congressional District TX-02. Learn more about what she plans on doing if she gets elected.



WATCH: Catching up with TX 2nd district Congressman Dan Crenshaw
EMBED More News Videos

GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Mayra Moreno spoke with Congressman and former U.S. Navy SEAL officer Dan Crenshaw. Learn why healthcare is such a big focus in his campaign and the three things he wants to accomplish if he gets elected.

