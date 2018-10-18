HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --President Trump's camp announced Thursday that they are moving his MAGA rally to the Toyota Center.
Trump's Monday rally was originally set for the NRG Arena, but the venue was changed to the Toyota Center on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., after a huge response to tickets.
Trump's campaign manager announced the move on Twitter saying, in part, "Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented."
Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented! This will be an epic rally, so we’re moving to @ToyotaCenter. Want to make sure everyone coming knows the venue changed!— Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2018
According to Trump's campaign, this is the sixth rally that the president has held in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.
In recent months, Trump has pledged his support to former rival Sen. Ted Cruz, who is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Trump vowed to hold a Cruz rally at the biggest venue possible within the state.
I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018
Trump's campaign says the president is expected to discuss the success of his "America First" agenda, as well as rally voters in an attempt to maintain GOP majorities in the House and Senate.
"The President looks forward to celebrating the booming Trump economy that's delivering new jobs and bigger paychecks to the hardworking men and women across the Lone Star State. On the day that early voting starts in the state, President Trump will also urge Texans to get out and vote on Nov. 6 to protect and expand our Republican majorities in the House and Senate," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
People interested in attending can register on the Trump campaign website.
People can only register for up to two tickets. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.