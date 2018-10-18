RALLY

President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center after 'unprecedented' demand

EMBED </>More Videos

Pres. Trump set for Houston midterm election rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
President Trump's camp announced Thursday that they are moving his MAGA rally to the Toyota Center.

Trump's Monday rally was originally set for the NRG Arena, but the venue was changed to the Toyota Center on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., after a huge response to tickets.

Trump's campaign manager announced the move on Twitter saying, in part, "Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented."



According to Trump's campaign, this is the sixth rally that the president has held in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.

In recent months, Trump has pledged his support to former rival Sen. Ted Cruz, who is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Trump vowed to hold a Cruz rally at the biggest venue possible within the state.


Trump's campaign says the president is expected to discuss the success of his "America First" agenda, as well as rally voters in an attempt to maintain GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

"The President looks forward to celebrating the booming Trump economy that's delivering new jobs and bigger paychecks to the hardworking men and women across the Lone Star State. On the day that early voting starts in the state, President Trump will also urge Texans to get out and vote on Nov. 6 to protect and expand our Republican majorities in the House and Senate," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

People interested in attending can register on the Trump campaign website.

People can only register for up to two tickets. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumprallyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALLY
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Uber driver seen tackled to ground during protest
Beto O'Rourke's voter registration rally draws thousands
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
More rally
POLITICS
Homeowner fights with HOA to keep large Beto sign in yard
Texas Democrats touring 38 cities ahead of midterm elections
First lady Melania Trump's plane makes emergency landing
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
More Politics
Top Stories
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mookie Betts on interference call: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
Show More
AJ Hinch on interference call: 'Jose pays the biggest price'
Astros fans start petition after controversial ruling
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
Who is Joe West? Veteran MLB umpire in Astros-Red Sox game
Kate Upton fires back after she's insulted over Game 4 tweets
More News