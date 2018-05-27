POLITICS

President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at President Trump and former President Nixon's night in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a fundraiser in Houston on Thursday, May 31, sources say.

The fundraiser is said to benefit Senate Republicans in Texas.

The president is scheduled to attend a luncheon in Houston for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is the Senate GOP's campaign arm, according to the invitation. Contribution levels range from $5,000 per person to $100,000 per couple, the invitation says.

Representatives for the NRSC and the White House did not immediately comment.

Following the Houston luncheon, President Trump will head out to Dallas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprepublicansu.s. & worldHouston
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News