POLITICS

Third woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identity of a third woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identity of a third woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, naming his client as Julie Swetnick. In the tweet, he described her as courageous, brave and honest.

The attorney also tweeted images of what he said was a sworn statement from his client, adding, "Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation."

Two other women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

MORE: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
EMBED More News Videos

The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.


California professor Christine Blasey Ford has also accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party. Deborah Ramirez has also come forward with accusations against Kavanaugh. Ramirez said in a story published Sunday by The New Yorker Magazine that Kavanaugh placed his penis in front of her and caused her to involuntarily touch it during a drunken dormitory party.

Kavanaugh has staunchly denied that he ever sexually assaulted anyone.

In a statement just released, Kavanaugh said, "This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened."

His allies, including President Donald Trump, have cast doubt on the accusations.



Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify separately at a committee hearing on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultsexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordrepublicansdemocratssupreme courtu.s. supreme courtpolitical scandalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kavanaugh protesters push Ted Cruz, wife out of restaurant
World leaders laugh as Trump boasts about America
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
More Politics
Top Stories
Body of UH student found a year after his disappearance
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Houston firefighter accused of sexual assault
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Texans' Andre Hal in remission after lymphoma diagnosis
Student investigating after reportedly making verbal threat
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Texas family says dog died hours after PetSmart grooming
Show More
Carjacking victim dies after going to family's home for help
BACK TO BACK: Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
You can now use a scary clown to send doughnuts to your friends
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested for allegedly raping woman
More News