NATIONAL ANTHEM

Man kneels during national anthem at Pres. Trump's 'Celebration of America' event without Philadelphia Eagles

EMBED </>More Videos

During the Celebration of America event that took the place of the Philadelphia Eagle's scrapped visit to the White House, a member of the crowd kneeled as the national anthem played. (Jesper Zolck/TV2 Denmark)

WASHINGTON --
As the national anthem played at a Tuesday afternoon patriotism celebration at the White House, a member of the crowd took a knee.

Swedish journalist Carina Bergfeldt told ABC News that the man was clearly kneeling as a form of protest.

"He went down during the anthem, stayed throughout the song and then left quietly. He didn't stay for the president's speech," Bergfeldt said, adding that the man declined to give his name.

The man's actions appeared to be a nod to the previously scheduled visit by the Philadelphia Eagles that was scrapped over the contentious dispute about whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

During the event, President Donald Trump did not mention the Eagles. He accused players of abandoning their fans because many had said they wouldn't show up. The president said that the nation needs to remember the "fallen heroes" and that the country stands together "for freedom, we stand together for patriotism."

None of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPhiladelphia Eaglesu.s. & worldthe white housePresident Donald Trumpnational anthemprotest
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Toddler's rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Kaepernick's legal team will subpoena Pres. Trump, report says
LeBron and Steph: Next NBA champs won't visit the White House
More national anthem
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News