Thousands gather at NRG Park to protest Modi-Trump rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Justice for All, an interfaith human rights group, and its allies have organized a massive protest at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint rally with Donald Trump on Sunday.The group is protesting because they believe ethnic violence and human rights abuses under Modi have put India on a genocide watch list.The protesters gathered on the south side of NRG , chanting "Go back Modi" and "Modi is a terrorist."50,000 are expected to attend "Howdy, Modi" at NRG.Houston and India are business partners. You may remember Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meeting with Prime Minister Modi while traveling to India last year.Houston-India trade is worth more than $7 billion annually. Dozens of companies have a presence in Houston and in India.