HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It was the biggest shocker of the night: a 27-year-old newcomer defeating longtime county Judge Ed Emmett.
But Lina Hidalgo, future leader of the state's largest county, says her win wasn't random.
"This didn't happen by accident. We've been working on this for 15 months. We have reached hundreds of voters on TV, on digital media," Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo has never run for political office before, unlike former Sheriff Adrian Garcia, who has come up short in a few other races. However, he also won on Tuesday night, defeating incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Jack Morman.
"I think it's exciting because, just like anything else, it's exciting and challenging and now, we have the obligation to show that we can govern," said Garcia.
Garcia and Hidalgo will join Commissioner Rodney Ellis as three Democrats on the five-person court, turning the county government blue for the first time in decades. Commissioner Ellis praised the newcomers.
"I'm convinced the public's going to be very pleased with their decision to elect two new members of Commissioners Court," he said.
Hidalgo, who is mindful that her youth and the defeat of a popular incumbent may have people worried about the future of the county, is trying to put fears to rest by promising to not only lead, but listen.
"I'm surrounding myself with the smartest people. I'm a quick learner. Nobody comes into an elected position having done it before," Hidalgo said.
