TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

LA Senator takes Houston council member to task over contract comments

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisiana Sen. J.P. Morrell talks to ABC13 about a contract for hurricane recovery.

By and Keaton Fox
A Louisiana Senator is taking a Houston city council member to task over comments he made at a city council meeting in relation to a contract for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

Senator J.P. Morrell wrote a letter addressed to Houston council member Dave Martin and sent it to the full council denying Martin's allegations he was involved with a company that lost a bid to manage a portion of Houston's Hurricane Harvey recovery.

In a public session last week, Martin said he saw Sen. Morrell in an ABC13 report criticizing the company that won the bid.

"I also discovered that legislator was on the payroll of the losing company, IEM," Martin said to the city council. "So, of course he's going to have some interesting comments to make."

Morrell is a medical malpractice attorney based in New Orleans and said he's never been on the payroll for IEM. The company said an extensive search of its payroll shows Morrell wasn't paid by the company. Public documents show no registration as a lobbyist for Morrell. A further check of Louisiana campaign finance disclosures show no donations from the company, nor its current corporate executives to Senator Morrell's campaigns ever.

"I have no relationship with IEM. For further clarification, I have no relationship; formal, informal, financial, casual or otherwise with the company. In fact, until a reporter from Houston called to alert me to your comments, I had no idea who this company was," Morrell wrote.

ABC13's Ted Oberg called Morrell Wednesday to confirm if Martin's comments were true.

Morrell said in the letter he had his law firm check its work in Texas as well and that it couldn't find any relationship with IEM. He's asking Martin to publicly correct his statement.

When asked what Martin based his connection on, he first told Oberg it was "word of mouth", then added "This information came from a reliable source, but nothing in writing, all conversation."

The ICF contract passed the city council last week 11-4.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsTed Oberg Investigates
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Documents reveal what was in Houston's failed Amazon bid
Have a high water bill? Let us know
Houston requires minimum amount of insurance for taxis
Proposed Harvey recovery contract raises questions after Katrina work
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
CNN sues President Trump over reporter's ban from White House
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
Documents reveal what was in Houston's failed Amazon bid
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
Texas A&M fraternity suspended following Houston teen's death
Former deputy shot to death, allegedly by his son
I-10 reopens after chase suspect killed in 100 mph crash
Police check vehicle for evidence after Lamar HS student's murder
6-year-old accidentally shot by guard to leave hospital today
Road debris on I-45 damages nearly 20 vehicles
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
Show More
American tourist murdered in Mexico and family wants answers
Bridge demolition means a year of construction traffic
Mandatory water restrictions begin Wednesday for Galveston
Hasbro introduces 'Monopoly for Millennials'
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
More News