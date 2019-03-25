Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced plans for teacher pay raise

Democratic presidential candidate brought her campaign to Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced her plans for national teacher pay raise.

"So, I decided in Harris County today to unveil, to announce for the first time publicly an initiative in what I am proposing, which will be the largest federal investment in teacher salaries in the history of the United States," Harris said during her appearance at Texas Southern University.

Harris said she would use federal resources to close the pay gap between the average teacher salary and other college graduates.

