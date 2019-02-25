$5,000 raise for Texas teachers one step closer to reality

A bill giving every classroom teacher a big raise next year cleared a Texas Senate committee Monday in a unanimous 15-0 vote.The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Jane Nelson, would give the state's 321,000 teachers a $5,000 pay raise beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.Senate Bill 3 must now pass a full Senate vote before it will move on to the House for committee debate.If passed, the legislation would cost $1.8 billion a year,The bill is among many filed in both the Texas House and Senate, aimed at boosting funding for public schools.Just how much money will go to public schools and teachers will depend on what the final bill looks like when it goes to the governor's desk.Lawmakers have until the end of May to pass their bills.