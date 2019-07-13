Hundreds protest immigrant detention facilities in Houston ahead of ICE raids

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5387273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke made an appearance at an outside rally at the Casa Sunzal near downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the heels of a nationwide round-up of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, an event dubbed Light for Liberty organized hundreds of protests around the country to fight against current conditions inside detention centers."Free the children, let them go! Free the children, let them go!" chanted demonstrators outside of a children's detention facility Friday night in downtown Houston.Hundreds of people crowded outside the Southwest Key detention center at the corner of Prairie and Emancipation.The privately run operation houses children who were separated from their families at the border.They've had a license to operate since March and can house up to 200 children.Southwest Key, which has several facilities across the Houston area, sent us this statement saying:But protest organizers say there is concern for basic quality of life within the Emancipation Street facility."This center in particular does not come with a full-time doctor. They also don't have a kitchen," said Cesar Espinosa with FIEL Houston, an immigrants' rights organization.Espinosa says sick or injured teens are taken to the hospital and meals are delivered. He is also worried about the operations transparency saying, "These centers exist but nobody's really allowed to go in and inspect to see what's really going on behind closed doors.""I just don't think Jesus said, 'Love thy neighbor, unless they don't have the right documents,'" said protester Sheila Blake.The crowd is here to send a message, they want to end family separation, and to end children detention centers."We know that conditions might be better here than conditions in the makeshift centers that they have put along the border, but at the end of the day, we're still talking about the fundamental issue, which is detaining and separating children from their parents," Espinosa said.