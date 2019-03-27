Politics

Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City leaders in Houston voted no Wednesday on a new trash tax that would direct the city's attorney to prepare an ordinance.

The vote had proposed a monthly garbage fee of $19, $24 or $27 to pay firefighters higher salaries.

Council member Dwight Boykins first proposed the idea as a way to raise millions of dollars for the city of Houston to be able to fund Proposition B.

The vote was 16-1 against. Boykins was the only positive vote.

RELATED: Trash tax? Proposed fee could have you paying more to cover firefighter raises

Mayor Sylvester Turner is against the trash tax, and said that the city is moving forward with plans to implement Prop B with layoffs.

Boykins said there's still time to find another way.

"At the end of the day, this is an option," said Boykins. "An option to prevent firefighters, city employees, librarians, and trash workers from losing their jobs."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicshoustongarbagesylvester turnertaxesfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
LIVE VIDEO: Harris County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last of pygas tanks secured
Naked man lurking at home caught thanks to social media follower
Former Astros draft pick arrested in child sex sting
PlayStation sale turns into deadly shooting of masked gunman
NRG Stadium hosting Bayern Munich-Real Madrid clash
Show More
SWEET SENDOFF: UH heads to Kansas City to compete in Sweet 16
Celebrate the royal baby's arrival with free cupcakes
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Florida Keys
Houston chefs and bars nab 11 James Beard nominations
More TOP STORIES News