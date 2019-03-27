HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City leaders in Houston voted no Wednesday on a new trash tax that would direct the city's attorney to prepare an ordinance.
The vote had proposed a monthly garbage fee of $19, $24 or $27 to pay firefighters higher salaries.
Council member Dwight Boykins first proposed the idea as a way to raise millions of dollars for the city of Houston to be able to fund Proposition B.
The vote was 16-1 against. Boykins was the only positive vote.
RELATED: Trash tax? Proposed fee could have you paying more to cover firefighter raises
Mayor Sylvester Turner is against the trash tax, and said that the city is moving forward with plans to implement Prop B with layoffs.
Boykins said there's still time to find another way.
"At the end of the day, this is an option," said Boykins. "An option to prevent firefighters, city employees, librarians, and trash workers from losing their jobs."
Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News