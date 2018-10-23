POLITICS

Harris County sees record-breaking turnout on first day of early voting

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents of Harris County made one thing clear on the first day of early voting: they want to make sure their voices are heard.

More than 63,000 people voted in person on Monday, smashing the 2010 record by more than 35,000 votes.

The exact total was 63,188.

Lines wrapped around the building at polling locations in several parts of town.



The total of mail-in ballots returned reached 52,413. Combined with the in-person votes, that's more than 115,000 votes.

If you haven't made it to the polls yet, early voting continues until Nov. 2.

Election day is Nov. 6.

Need some guidance before you cast your ballot? Check where to vote by county and look up sample ballots online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018Harris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in line for MAGA rally
Trump team: 100,000 requested tickets for Houston rally
Sen. Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of rally
More Politics
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
Trump's Houston speech: 3 important moments from the rally
Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
American tourist found dead near Club Med in Turks and Caicos
Musician hurt by falling stage light: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm a potentially catastrophic Cat. 4
Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot
Show More
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Houston man charged for beating roommate's dog
Study finds drivers rely too much on new vehicle features
Digital Deal of the Day
Former Humble coach charged in sexual assault of child
More News