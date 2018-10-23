Line wrapping around the build for early voting at Bayland Park near Bissonnet and Hillcroft. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/eKW1JWN9Vk — Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) October 22, 2018

Residents of Harris County made one thing clear on the first day of early voting: they want to make sure their voices are heard.More than 63,000 people voted in person on Monday, smashing the 2010 record by more than 35,000 votes.The exact total was 63,188.Lines wrapped around the building at polling locations in several parts of town.The total of mail-in ballots returned reached 52,413. Combined with the in-person votes, that's more than 115,000 votes.If you haven't made it to the polls yet, early voting continues until Nov. 2.Election day is Nov. 6.Need some guidance before you cast your ballot?