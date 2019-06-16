BEER-TO-GO: Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill allowing 'beer-to-go' in Texas

JUST IN: Legislation has been signed to allow beer-to-go in Texas and reduce burdensome regulations on the beer and wine industry https://t.co/Snw9ut28dU #txlege pic.twitter.com/P81Yy75Aqh — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 15, 2019

You'll soon be able to order alcohol to come with your food or grocery deliveries.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Beer lovers in Texas will soon be able to enjoy their beer to go.With a pack of beer on his lap, Governor Greg Abbott signed the so-called "beer-to-go" bill into law Saturday.It allows home-grown breweries to sell take-home beer, which was already allowed in every other state in the country.The bill also extends the operations of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.It streamlines licenses and permits required for businesses that sell alcohol and removes some fees.Gov. Abbott hosted the bill signing at Austin Beerworks and took part in a brewery tour following the signing ceremony.He called it a toast to freedom, and reminded Texans to drink responsibly."Today's signing is a major win for the freedom and economic prosperity for which Texas has become known," said Abbott. "It is no secret that the Lone Star State is one of the best states for business and entrepreneurship, and House Bill 1545 plays an important role in maintaining this by ensuring our beverage industry is free of stifling regulations."The law goes into effect on September 1.