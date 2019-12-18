Impeachment

GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election during House impeachment debate

WASHINGTON -- The House debate over President Trump's impeachment has taken a strange turn.

Republicans held a moment of silence for the 2016 election.

An Ohio congressman accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the last election by impeaching Trump. Bill Johnson asked for a moment of silence to remember the "63 million Americans" who voted for Trump and have been forgotten.

All the Republicans in the House chamber stood up. Democrats stayed glued to their seats.

No Republicans are expected to support Trump's impeachment when votes are held later Wednesday.

Democrats say Trump betrayed his oath of office by pushing Ukraine for an investigation of Joe Biden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentohioukraineu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
IMPEACHMENT
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
NCAA sanctions UH for football and volleyball violations
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
Show More
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
Dawn says you're washing your dishes the wrong way
Gerrit Cole looks quite different during Yankees introduction
Light freeze and frost expected Thursday morning
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
More TOP STORIES News