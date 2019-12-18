GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election during House impeachment debate

WASHINGTON -- The House debate over President Trump's impeachment has taken a strange turn.
Republicans held a moment of silence for the 2016 election.
An Ohio congressman accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the last election by impeaching Trump. Bill Johnson asked for a moment of silence to remember the "63 million Americans" who voted for Trump and have been forgotten.
All the Republicans in the House chamber stood up. Democrats stayed glued to their seats.
No Republicans are expected to support Trump's impeachment when votes are held later Wednesday.
Democrats say Trump betrayed his oath of office by pushing Ukraine for an investigation of Joe Biden.
