POLITICS

First lady Melania Trump's plane forced to turn around after reports of smoke and burning smell

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video from first lady Melania Trump's plane after it was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews on its way to Philadelphia on October 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
The first lady's trip to Philadelphia has been delayed after her plane had to turn around due to a mechanical issue that caused smoke and a burning smell.

Action News is told the plane carrying Melania Trump and a pool of reporters returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Wednesday morning after ten minutes in the air.

Reports from inside the plane said Secret Service officers hopped up from their seats and headed toward the front of the plane.

A few moments later, a thin haze of smoke could be seen. Reports say there was also a smell of something burning that grew stronger.

The members of the press were brought wet towels and told to hold them over their faces if the smell became too strong.

A crew member said the issue stemmed from "a malfunctioning comms unit" that had overheated, but the White House has not confirmed that information.

Within minutes, the smoke reportedly cleared and the smell slowly began to dissipate.

"Minor mechanical issue. Everything is fine and everyone is safe," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's Communications Director, said in a statement.

The plane landed back at Joint Base Andrews around 9 a.m. Officials say Mrs. Trump's trip was being re-evaluated, but a Health and Human Services spokesperson tells 6abc Action News she will still be coming to Philadelphia. She is awaiting a new plane and then will take off as planned.

EMBED More News Videos

Melania Trump to visit Jefferson University Hospital. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.


The first lady was traveling to Philadelphia to meet with families of children who were affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.

Mrs. Trump was being joined on her visit to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years.

Mrs. Trump also plans to tour a neonatal intensive care nursery and speak at a U.S. health department conference on a new system that tracks infants suffering from opiate withdrawal.

The first lady's visit is one of the stops she's making to promote her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on major issues affecting children, including the importance of healthy pregnancies.

RELATED: First lady has 'more important things to think about' than President Trump's alleged affairs

------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmelania trumpopioidsu.s. & worldplane evacuatedPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cruz-O'Rourke debate gets heated in chilly San Antonio
Trump calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' after suit dismissed
Houston mayor's former spokesperson admits guilt
ON THE TRAIL: Cruz and O'Rourke prepare for tonight's debate
More Politics
Top Stories
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Body recovered of 11-year-old after drowning in Galveston
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
Another In-N-Out is coming to the Houston-area!
1 dead and another missing amid flooding in Llano County
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Show More
Recreational marijuana now legal in Canada
Boy electrocuted climbing over fence to get his football
YouTube goes offline for more than 90 minutes
ASTROS IN :60: Morton 'eager' to help after bullpen blunders
How burger lovers can get 100 days of food for $100
More News