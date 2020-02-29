SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren returned to Texas Friday. She'll be back to Houston for a town hall on Saturday.
Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary and presidential contender, welcomed Warren to his hometown of San Antonio. She reiterated her fight against corruption in Washington.
Eyewitness News asked the one-time University of Houston student what she would say to Texans who see her plans for big government bad for them.
"I started out today talking about our economy. We need a president who is willing to enforce the anti-trust laws and break up these giants. That's not big government. That is pro-small business. It's about competition," said Warren. "Understand this. I believe in markets but markets without rules are theft. The rules have to be enforced. There has to be a cop on the beat to make sure that everyone is playing by the same step of rules."
Warren's Town Hall in Houston is planned for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Discovery Green.
RELATED:
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo endorses Elizabeth Warren for president
Can Warren go head-to-head with Trump?
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Elizabeth Warren holds town hall on Saturday in Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More