Elizabeth Warren holds town hall on Saturday in Houston

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren returned to Texas Friday. She'll be back to Houston for a town hall on Saturday.Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary and presidential contender, welcomed Warren to his hometown of San Antonio. She reiterated her fight against corruption in Washington.Eyewitness News asked the one-time University of Houston student what she would say to Texans who see her plans for big government bad for them."I started out today talking about our economy. We need a president who is willing to enforce the anti-trust laws and break up these giants. That's not big government. That is pro-small business. It's about competition," said Warren. "Understand this. I believe in markets but markets without rules are theft. The rules have to be enforced. There has to be a cop on the beat to make sure that everyone is playing by the same step of rules."Warren's Town Hall in Houston is planned for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Discovery Green.RELATED: