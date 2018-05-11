What do you think of Max’s new poop bag? pic.twitter.com/JGxljpN6wl — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) May 9, 2018

California gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom has been critical of President Trump in the past, slamming him on immigration and other political issues.Now his wife, Jen Siebel Newsom is expressing her feelings in a unique way.She took to Twitter to post a controversial photo on May 9, 2018, showing her dog looking at a red plastic bag with a picture of the president's face. "What do you think of Max's new poop bag?" she captioned the photo.People on Twitter quickly responded with some calling the photo funny others saying it's inappropriate.