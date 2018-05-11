POLITICS

Critics of President Trump show their frustration with doggy poop bags

EMBED </>More Videos

It's no secret Gavin Newsom has been critical of the president in the past. Well, now his wife posted a photo on Twitter showing off the President Trump poop bags they use to pick up after their dog.

California gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom has been critical of President Trump in the past, slamming him on immigration and other political issues.

Now his wife, Jen Siebel Newsom is expressing her feelings in a unique way.

She took to Twitter to post a controversial photo on May 9, 2018, showing her dog looking at a red plastic bag with a picture of the president's face. "What do you think of Max's new poop bag?" she captioned the photo.

People on Twitter quickly responded with some calling the photo funny others saying it's inappropriate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpgavin newsomdogspet carepetsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News