CORY BOOKER

Who is Cory Booker? What to know about U.S. senator running for president in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he was elected to the Senate, Cory Booker served on Newark's city council and as the city's mayor. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cory Booker, who announced Friday that he will run for president in 2020, was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Harrington Park, New Jersey.

Booker, who attended Stanford and Oxford before graduating from Yale, was first elected to the Newark City Council when he was 29 years old. He was elected mayor twice and served in office from 2006 until 2013.

He won a U.S. Senate seat during a 2013 special election, becoming the state's first African-American senator, and was re-elected for a full term in 2014. He is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and also serves on the foreign relations, judiciary, small business and environmental committees.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresidential raceu.s. & worldcory bookerdemocratsnew jersey politicsnew jersey newsNew Jersey
CORY BOOKER
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker make twitter date plans
More cory booker
POLITICS
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
California Governor to decide if Manson follower is paroled
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
More Politics
Top Stories
Guards injured when customers opens fire at Gold Diggers Cabaret
17-year-old arrested in connection to Atascocita HS shooting
5 people arrested during raid at after-hours club
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Lanes reopen after crash involving mail truck and SUV
Texas Catholic leaders release list of accused clergy
Houston-area archbishop speaks after clergy abuse list released
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
Show More
The 60: You could win Beyonce tickets for life - but with a catch
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 16 years later
List of the parishes priests were assigned to amid sex abuse
Houston fugitive arrested after estranged wife's body found
More News