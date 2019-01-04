A Harris County Commissioner is hoping to increase public servants' salary.During next Tuesday's meeting of the Harris County commissioners Court, they will reportedly consider an item pushing to increase the minimum wage for county workers.The item was submitted by Commissioner Adrian Garcia, according to his office.The item is a compensation study of what it takes to pay all regular county employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour.Garcia's office said this is an important first step in paying public servants a livable wage.