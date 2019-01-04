POLITICS

Commissioner Adrian Garcia pushes for $15 minimum wage for county workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Commissioner Adrian Garcia hopes a study will reveal ways to pay county workers $15 an hour.

A Harris County Commissioner is hoping to increase public servants' salary.

During next Tuesday's meeting of the Harris County commissioners Court, they will reportedly consider an item pushing to increase the minimum wage for county workers.

The item was submitted by Commissioner Adrian Garcia, according to his office.

The item is a compensation study of what it takes to pay all regular county employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Garcia's office said this is an important first step in paying public servants a livable wage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshouston politicssalaryminimum wageHarris County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
LIVE: Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
More Politics
Top Stories
'I'M SORRY' - Texas City man posts chilling words on Facebook
Texans playoff ticket found in Katy restaurant parking lot
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Ski-masked suspects on the loose after carjacking woman
Galveston veterinarian charged in alleged child rape at casino
Ford recalls 953,000 vehicles over air bag risk
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Show More
Robbery suspect kills himself inside apartment during manhunt
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Sketch artist brings description of Jazmine's killer to life
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT for win over Warriors
THE 60: Star-studded RodeoHouston lineup includes Cardi B
More News