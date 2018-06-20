Houston one of three finalists for DNC 2020 bid

So @HoustonTx's chances have gotten exponentially better to host the presidential nominating convention. I am very excited about the proposal we have submitted. @DNC And it sets us up to host @RNC in 2024. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 20, 2018

Houston will compete with three other cities for the Democratic National Convention, making it a finalist for the event in 2020, mayor Sylvester Turner announced at about 9:09 a.m. on Wednesday.Then around 10:15 a.m., he announced it was down to two.Cities of Miami, Milwaukee, and Denver were in the running, bringing the total field down from eight.Then Denver dropped out, Turner said.On paper, Houston has the best shot, said mayor Sylvester Turner."Our chances grew exponentially," Turner said.Turner has been more involved with the DNC bid after a failed bid for Amazon that he bemoaned when results came out.Turner also suggested it helps our chances of getting the Republican convention four years later.Details of the bid have not been released.