POLITICS

Houston one of three finalists for DNC 2020 bid

EMBED </>More Videos

(2016 file) (KTRK)

Keaton Fox
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston will compete with three other cities for the Democratic National Convention, making it a finalist for the event in 2020, mayor Sylvester Turner announced at about 9:09 a.m. on Wednesday.

Then around 10:15 a.m., he announced it was down to two.

Cities of Miami, Milwaukee, and Denver were in the running, bringing the total field down from eight.

Then Denver dropped out, Turner said.

On paper, Houston has the best shot, said mayor Sylvester Turner.

"Our chances grew exponentially," Turner said.

Turner has been more involved with the DNC bid after a failed bid for Amazon that he bemoaned when results came out.

Turner expressed disappointment over the failed bid for Amazon's new headquarters after a city partnership offered the Seattle-based company at least $268 million in "cash and tax incentives."

RELATED: What Houston offered Amazon to build headquarters here

Turner also suggested it helps our chances of getting the Republican convention four years later.



Details of the bid have not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshouston city councildemocratsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
Parkland shooting survivors to speak at journalist convention in Houston
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020
More politics
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News