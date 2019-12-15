Politics

Buzbee leaves on private plane, but doesn't officially concede

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston mayoral race is over with 100% of votes counted.

Turner had 57 percent of the vote compared to Tony Buzbee's 43 percent.

Buzbee stayed strong, saying his team didn't lose, they just ran out of time.

"I'm not mad. I'm not bitter. I'm not discouraged," he said in a room full of his supporters.

On Saturday night, Buzbee told supporters he will wait until Sunday morning to make a concession speech, holding out hope for final voting returns.

However on Sunday morning, no speech was made.

Buzbee posted his more literal exit on his Instagram.



"We need a bit of R&R and then we will be back with a vengeance," the caption reads. "Thank you for all of the support!! We love you Houston!"



Buzbee spent $12.3 million of his own money for his campaign.
