HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An estimated 3,000 people showed up for a combination campaign rally, voter registration drive, and concert featuring homegrown talent, all of whom support Democratic senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
From Houston rappers Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, and Willie D, to Grammy award-winning musician Win Butler, the outdoor event was about getting people excited about politics, about getting involved.
"We want to encourage people to not just get registered but to actually vote," Bun B told Eyewitness News. "It's one thing to get people registered. It's another thing to get people to go to the polls and exercise their vote. And that's what we're pushing today."
There were registrars throughout the venue, signing up Texans to do more than show up at rallies. The main attraction was Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is in a dogfight with incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
.@ArianFoster and @BunBTrillOG on stage to kick off voter registration rally in Houston. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/WeBKJ8bFlw— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) October 9, 2018
O'Rourke knows that to have a chance in November, he'll need new voters to carry him across the finish line. He believes they will show up.
.@BunBTrillOG tells me he expects ~3000 people at voter registration rally/concert for @BetoORourke debate campaign. Venue starting to fill up. Long line outside awaiting entrance. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/CkreaIFtun— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) October 8, 2018
"They're not in anyone's polls," he said of young voters. "They're not showing up in anyone's predictions. They will decide this election and it will be very positive for Texas, for the country and for the future. "
Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz is also on the campaign trail this week. He's expected to be joined by President Trump, who tweeted last month that he would come to Texas for Cruz.
Last week, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned with Cruz at two stops, including Conroe.
