After a 22-month campaign, Rep. Beto O'Rourke emerged Tuesday from his El Paso polling place as just another voter.The 46-year-old Texan walked out of a community college near his home, sipping coffee next to his wife and three children after casting his vote.His campaign said O'Rourke plans to visit every polling place in El Paso to thank volunteers, and hoping to convince a few more voters to come his way.If last-minute polls are to be believed, O'Rourke will need every vote he can get and maybe a few more. A victory for him would be the first statewide victory for a Texas Democrat since Bob Bullock in 1994.As he closed his campaign in a sprint across Texas, O'Rourke stayed true to the progressive ideals that made him a national political star headed into Election Day.His final rally Monday night was full of support for improved public education, universal health care, immigration reform and citizenship for Dreamers.He repeatedly thanked Texas voters for voting early. Nearly 5 million Texans set a record for early voting. O'Rourke admits he will need a similarly strong turnout Tuesday to carry him to the U.S. Senate.O'Rourke is expected at El Paso's Southwest University Park baseball stadium after polls close in El Paso at 8:00 p.m. Houston time.While O'Rourke gauges early returns at his El Paso home early tonight, thousands of his supporters will already be partying at the stadium.O'Rourke is the headliner, but all afternoon, bands have taken the stage for sound checks. A rumor floating around the park suggests as many as five bands will fill the stage as the crowd waits for O'Rourke to arrive.Hundreds of seats are set in front of a stage behind second base. The entire infield is covered with a floor for hundreds more.If O'Rourke can pull off a win, it would certainly be a Texas-sized celebration for a Texas-sized victory.