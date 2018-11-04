Police say teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade. Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018.

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida --
Authorities say a 15-year-old Florida boy strangled his mother after getting into an argument over a bad grade he received.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told news outlets the teenager was arrested early Saturday after the body of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger was found buried under a nearby church's fire pit. Investigators say the boy killed her after they argued about his school grades.

Chitwood says he faces murder charges. It was unclear Saturday if he has a lawyer to represent him. The Associated Press typically does not identify juveniles charged with crimes.

After the killing, authorities say the boy called friends to help him make it look like someone had burglarized the home. The boy initially told deputies his mother was missing.

The two 17-year-old friends face multiple charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens and stepfather found dead in Katy, sheriff says
Two on the run after officer involved shooting in San Jacinto Co.
Search for boyfriend of woman found at apartment complex: HPD
Rainy and stormy now but nice afternoon ahead
Store clerk shot and killed at Alief food store: Police
2 dead, 1 injured in crashes during Lone Star Rally in Galveston
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Off-duty Houston firefighter arrested for DWI
Show More
Robot helps student battling cancer attend class
Police search for suspect accused of fatal shooting in broad daylight
High schoolers posing as Columbine shooters suspended
High school teacher arrested after punching student on video
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
More News