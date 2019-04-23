Police searching for masked robber in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a masked man after an armed robbery in northeast Houston.

According to police, the suspect entered a loan business and jumped the counter while pointing a handgun at employees. The suspect then demanded the money from within the store.

Once he realized there was no cash in the store, the suspect ran out of the business and got into a tan Chevrolet pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a white coat, gray pants, white shoes, red mask and gloves.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.
