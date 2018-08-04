HPD PIO en route to double homicide scene at 10919 Fondren where two children are deceased. The call originated as a welfare check at 4:35 pm today. Additional information will be provided at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 4, 2018

HPD is looking for the father (suspect) of these two children, ages 1 and 8. Jean Pierre Ndosska is believed to be driving a black Nissan Titan with license plates JGY0351. Anyone with information is urged to call police. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QZH0UNixoO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 5, 2018

Police are searching for a father suspected of stabbing his two children to death in a southwest Houston apartment.The call originated as a welfare check at 4:35 p.m. in the 10900 block of Fondren Road.According to authorities, the 1-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were with their father Jean Pierre Ndosska, 62, when he reportedly called their mother to say he was going to kill the children.Police are currently looking for Ndosska and say he was last seen driving a black Nissan Titan with the license plate number JGY0351.