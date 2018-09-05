Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on 11-year-old shoplifting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Cincinnati police officer is accused of violating policy by tasing child

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
An Ohio police officer is in trouble with his department after using a Taser on an 11-year-old girl accused of shoplifting.

Cincinnati police say Officer Ken Brown violated policy.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers said the child resisted arrest and tried to run away before they deployed the Taser.

Moments after shocking the 11-year-old with a Taser, Officer Brown escorted her back into the Kroger store where she and two other juveniles reportedly stole more than $50 in food and clothing.

The situation was captured on Officer Brown's body camera.

"Sweetheart. The last thing I want to do is tase you like that. When I say stop, you stop. You know you're caught. Just stop. That hurt my heart to do that to you."

The child was charged with theft and obstruction of justice, police said.

The 11-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital after the event and was released to one of her parents.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman told WLWT-TV he launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened.

Lt. Steve Saunders with CPD said their guidelines allow them to use a Taser on anyone 7 and older.

In a statement, police Chief Eliot Isaac said, "We are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age. As a result we will be taking a very thorough review of our policies as it relates to using force on juveniles as well as the propriety of the officer's actions."

The police review says Officer Brown violated policy first by not warning the girl about the Taser. The review also found Officer Brown didn't turn on the camera in time, and expressed a prejudice concerning race.

Officer Brown: "You know what sweetheart? This is why there aren't any grocery stores in the black community, because of all of this going on."

Chief Isaac did not publicly state what disciplinary action Officer Brown may face.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taserpoliceu.s. & worldshopliftingOhio
Top Stories
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Widow of workplace shooting victim sues employer for $25M
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Your song could be the new 'Don't Mess with Texas' theme
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Ex-Pearland police sgt accused of invasive visual recording
13-year-old wakes up to find naked man in her bedroom
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Show More
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
GoFundMe working to get $400,000 to homeless man
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
More News