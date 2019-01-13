Birmingham police officer shot and killed after confronting car burglary suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Birmingham police officer was killed in a deadly shooting around 2 a.m. on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KTRK) --
Investigation is underway after two officers were shot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said one of the officers, a sergeant, was killed and the other is still in critical condition.

The officers arrived on scene in response to a car burglary. When they arrived, the officers approached one suspect and patted him down.

RELATED: Officer expected to be okay following shooting during traffic stop
EMBED More News Videos


They discovered he had a gun and he then armed himself and shot the officers.

The chief said one suspect is in custody and the other one is at the hospital receiving medical treatment.

This is the third time in less than a week that an officer has been shot and killed in America.
RELATED: Two female rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
EMBED More News Videos

Police surround the location of a suspect in the killing of Officer Corona.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerpolice officer injuredpolice officer killedpolice officer shotu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man found shot and killed at apartment complex in Southeast Houston
Homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect, police say
Man shot multiple times in NW Harris County, deputies say
Transgender barrel racer fears exclusion from local rodeo
Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices
HPD searches for suspects involved in shooting in SE Houston
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Show More
Landscaper allegedly buried his daughter in customer's backyard
Pet cat survives third venomous snake bite
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
Man wanted for violent METRORail attacks arrested: HPD
Warehouse engulfed in massive fire in NW Harris County
More News