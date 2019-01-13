EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5058033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police surround the location of a suspect in the killing of Officer Corona.

Investigation is underway after two officers were shot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said one of the officers, a sergeant, was killed and the other is still in critical condition.The officers arrived on scene in response to a car burglary. When they arrived, the officers approached one suspect and patted him down.They discovered he had a gun and he then armed himself and shot the officers.The chief said one suspect is in custody and the other one is at the hospital receiving medical treatment.This is the third time in less than a week that an officer has been shot and killed in America.