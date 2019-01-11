Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona is now the second officer to be killed in the past 48 hours in the United States.Officer Corona was shot and killed Thursday night while investigating a three-car crash in California.In Louisiana, Officer Chateri Payne was shot multiple times as she was heading to work Wednesday night. Officer Payne was rushed to the hospital where she later died from injuries, according to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.Regarding Officer Payne's case, Chief Raymond said the department is actively searching for "the coward or cowards responsible for the brutal murder of Officer Payne."As for Officer Corona, police were able to locate the suspect barricaded inside a home not too far from where the shooting occurred. However, police announced just before 1:30 a.m. Friday that the man was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Officer Corona started her career at the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer.Officer Corona just completed the Sacramento Police Department's training academy last July. According to the Williams Pioneer Review, she was sworn in as a Davis police officer Aug. 2.Officer Corona had gotten out of the department's field training program just before Christmas and had only been on the streets for a couple of weeks."She was a rising star within the department. I've known her for a couple of years. She started as a part-time employee volunteer, and I can tell you that I haven't seen anybody work harder in a part-time capacity and be more motivated to be a police officer than (Corona)," Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said.Officer Payne had just completed her cadet training in mid-November, meaning she had been working as an officer for less than two months at the time of her death.Officer Payne was hired by the department on Jul. 27 and graduated from her training program on Nov. 16.