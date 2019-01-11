Two female rookie police officers shot and killed in two days

EMBED </>More Videos

Police surround the location of a suspect in the killing of Officer Corona.

Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona is now the second officer to be killed in the past 48 hours in the United States.

Officer Corona was shot and killed Thursday night while investigating a three-car crash in California.

In Louisiana, Officer Chateri Payne was shot multiple times as she was heading to work Wednesday night. Officer Payne was rushed to the hospital where she later died from injuries, according to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.

Regarding Officer Payne's case, Chief Raymond said the department is actively searching for "the coward or cowards responsible for the brutal murder of Officer Payne."

As for Officer Corona, police were able to locate the suspect barricaded inside a home not too far from where the shooting occurred. However, police announced just before 1:30 a.m. Friday that the man was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officer Corona started her career at the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer.

Officer Corona just completed the Sacramento Police Department's training academy last July. According to the Williams Pioneer Review, she was sworn in as a Davis police officer Aug. 2.

Officer Corona had gotten out of the department's field training program just before Christmas and had only been on the streets for a couple of weeks.

"She was a rising star within the department. I've known her for a couple of years. She started as a part-time employee volunteer, and I can tell you that I haven't seen anybody work harder in a part-time capacity and be more motivated to be a police officer than (Corona)," Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said.

Officer Payne had just completed her cadet training in mid-November, meaning she had been working as an officer for less than two months at the time of her death.

Officer Payne was hired by the department on Jul. 27 and graduated from her training program on Nov. 16.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer killedfatal shootingu.s. & worldCaliforniaLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brawl between 2 girls at Elkins HS caught on camera
Houston police chief tickets driver for going 140 MPH
Houston Rockets embarrass Cavaliers in 141-113 blowout win
Veterinarian fighting to prove he's innocent after rape claims
Teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Harvey funds for border wall? Officials react
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw under fire for shutdown tweet
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
Show More
Driver cops 5th DWI charge after man struck and killed
Hawaii Rep. Gabbard running for president in 2020
Lost stuffed animals get luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
Astros avoid arbitration with 7 from AL West title team
Manager fired after allegedly throwing chair at teen
More News