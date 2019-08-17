Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Baybrook Mall jewelry store

About 1 pm, our officers were contacted by Friendswood PD regarding possible shots fired at Baybrook Mall. HPD units arrived on scene a short time later and determined the incident was a robbery at a jewelry store inside the mall. No shots fired & no injuries reported. 1/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a robbery at the Helzberg jewelry store inside Baybrook Mall.It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Officers initially received a call about a shooting but later confirmed the incident was a robbery.They say no shots were fired and believe multiple suspects were involved.The incident remains under investigation and no suspects are in custody.