Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Baybrook Mall jewelry store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a robbery at the Helzberg jewelry store inside Baybrook Mall.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Officers initially received a call about a shooting but later confirmed the incident was a robbery.


They say no shots were fired and believe multiple suspects were involved.

The incident remains under investigation and no suspects are in custody.
