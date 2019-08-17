Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Baybrook Mall jewelry store

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Officers initially received a call about a shooting but later confirmed the incident was a robbery.
About 1 pm, our officers were contacted by Friendswood PD regarding possible shots fired at Baybrook Mall. HPD units arrived on scene a short time later and determined the incident was a robbery at a jewelry store inside the mall. No shots fired & no injuries reported. 1/2— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 17, 2019
They say no shots were fired and believe multiple suspects were involved.
The incident remains under investigation and no suspects are in custody.