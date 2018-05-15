Woman killed in Katy Freeway wreck caused by distracted wrecker driver, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 68-year-old woman died when a wrecker slammed into her SUV on the Katy Freeway Tuesday morning. Police say the wrecker driver looked away just before the crash.

The wreck occurred at about 9:45 a.m.

Police say the woman was driving a red Ford Escape inbound near Highway 6 when her vehicle was struck from behind by a heavy duty wrecker truck. Her SUV swerved back and forth, hitting another car.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The wrecker driver reportedly told investigators he looked away just prior to crashing into the woman's SUV.

All inbound lanes were shut down for hours while officers completed their investigation. All lanes reopened at about 1:15 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is continuing. The victim's name has not been released.
