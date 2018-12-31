Police department offers to test meth for Zika

EMBED </>More Videos

Police want to help test your meth for Zika!

HARAHAN, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Louisiana Police Department had a little trick up their sleeve this past week!

The department made a Facebook post convincing others to bring forward their drugs.


The post makes it seem like a negotiation between law enforcement and people who are in possession of meth by stating the officers will test your drugs for the Zika virus.

It then goes on to say, "Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We're available 24/7/365."

The department says the post was a stunt to raise awareness of drug abuse.
