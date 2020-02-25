Police conduct controversial tactic to stop chase suspect on I-45

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is in custody after a chase ended when Houston police conducted a pit maneuver in northwest Houston.

The chase began around 12:40 a.m. on Westheimer near W. Beltway when a patrol unit attempted to stop a speeding vehicle with three people inside.

Lt. Ronnie Wilkins with Houston police told ABC13 that during the chase, the driver pulled over at the Beltway and Little York, where an adult man and woman got out of the car.

The chase continued onto I-45 near West Gulf Bank, where a police car rammed the suspect's vehicle and caused it to spin out of control. The suspect was then taken into custody.

According to Wilkins, the suspect is believed to be a juvenile male. Authorities add the vehicle involved in the chase was not reported stolen.

The reason for the chase is unknown.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Video shows bikers 'popping wheelies' on South Loop
Here's when freezing weather returns to Houston
Altuve booed and hit by pitch during his spring training debut
Houston Rodeo Trail Riders: Everything you need to know
FIRING BACK: Astros respond to sign-stealing lawsuit
HISD mum about gun charges related to on-campus incidents
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
Conroe neighborhood plagued with potholes
13 Investigates delayed public housing inspections
Yes, this outdoor pop-up theater features actual beds
Digital Deal of the Day
Amber Alert issued for missing 8-month-old Mesquite baby
More TOP STORIES News