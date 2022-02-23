Lenghty police chase ends with arrest in NW Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police arrested a man after a lengthy chase through parts of northwest Houston.It started as a foot chase near Wirt Road at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.The suspect stuck mainly to side roads, not freeways, not necessarily traveling at high speeds. At one point, officers deployed spike strips but the driver managed to maneuver around them.After nearly an hour and a half, the driver came to a halt. Officers with guns drawn surrounded the vehicle. After a few moments, the man surrounded and was taken into custody without further incident.