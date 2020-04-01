Man arrested after police chase claims he was teaching dog to drive

A man in Washington state who was arrested after leading a police chase says his dog was the one behind the wheel.

Officials say the man hit two cars and failed to stop. At some point during the chase, he reached 109 miles per hour and even made it on a pedestrian trail.

When troopers tried to corner him, they saw the man's pit bull in the driver's seat. Authorities placed spike strips and eventually stopped the car.

The suspect then told troopers he was trying to teach his dog to drive.

The man was charged with reckless endangerment, hit-and-run, driving under the influence and felony eluding. His bond was set at $8,500.

As for the dog, according to KOMO, police say the "very sweet girl" was taken to the animal shelter.
