2 overnight chases end in multiple people charged, HPD says

Vehicle Pursuit concluded: 7700 Harding. Aggravated robbery suspects in custody. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police handled two chases Saturday overnight, one of which lasted a half-hour.The first pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. when police tried to pull over a driver on Highway 6 and I-10 for speeding. The driver kept going, but 20 minutes into the chase, officers used a pit maneuver to stop him on Chalford at Royal Hill in southwest Houston, according to HPD.Police said the driver was charged with evading and felon in possession of a firearm. The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and interfering with public dutues.No one was injured in this chase.The second chase lasted a half-hour, according to police.It involved aggravated robbery suspects who were stopped on Harding Street.Multiple suspects were in custody.