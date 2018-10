A chase in north Houston ended in a crash, with one of the suspects jumping off an overpass to the ground 30 feet below.The ABC13 newsroom recorded part of the chase before it ended at the North Beltway and North Freeway around 2:30 this morning.Houston police say that the chase started when officers interrupted a burglary at a "Food Max" grocery store on Greens Road.The man was taken to the hospital and police arrested the other suspects.