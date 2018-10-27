Police blame a haunted car wash for 4-vehicle collision

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4484778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kids' legendary freakout at Spring haunted car wash

Deputies believe a haunted car wash may be to blame for a four vehicle accident that left one person trapped on Friday.The crash happened just before midnight on Kuykendahl and Alvin in front of a haunted car wash.Deputies say the strobe lights and smoke from the car wash may have distracted some of the drivers in the crash.One man was injured during the accident, and transported to the hospital in stable condition.