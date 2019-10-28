Family pleads for help finding man they believe dismembered missing mom with chainsaw

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a missing mother is asking for the public's help in finding her killer.Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez was last seen on June 21, 2018 when she dropped her daughter off with the babysitter and went to work in her silver truck.Rodriguez's ex-boyfriend, Erik Arceneaux, was charged with her murder, but he has yet to be found.Authorities say they tracked the phones to a Home Depot in northwest Houston and surveillance video shows a man matching Arceneaux's description purchasing trash bags and a chainsaw.Arceneaux was charged in August, but authorities haven't been able to locate him.Houston police held a press conference on Monday, urging the public to help locate Arceneaux."Think about all the pain he's causing her daughter. All the nights this child has been asking for her mother. He changed her life," HPD Det. Gordon Sullivan said.Officials say he went missing one month after Rodriguez went missing."I would say he's extremely dangerous because of what we believe he has done," Sullivan said.